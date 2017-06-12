 

'I saw nothing before I got hit': Huge shark attacks Aussie body boarder

A body boarder in Bunbury, Australia has been treated for shock after being knocked off his board by a shark. 

Paul Goff says it was luck that a four metre shark bit his board and not him while out body boarding in Western Australia.
Paul Goff say he was only in a couple of metres of water when the shark swam underneath him and threw him off his board into the water.  

He describes the attack as being like a broad punch and says the shark was at least four metres long. 

The shark then went for his body board while Goff fought his way back to shore. 

Pictures show big teeth marks in the board and Paul says he's just lucky the shark decided not to go for him. 

The beach was closed following the attack but has since reopened.

