Savage! Watch as heron casually swallows baby alligator

1 NEWS

Photographer Scott Martin has captured video of a great blue heron with one of its more unusual victims in Florida. 

It's a bird eat gator world out there when it comes to the survival of the fittest.
Source: Scott Martin/ Facebook: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

The video posted on the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute's Facebook page on Thursday shows the heron casually swallowing a young American alligator. 

"The great blue heron 'played' with the little gator for at least twenty minutes before killing and swallowing it," said Mr Martin. 

The young alligator appears too large for the bird to swallow at first, but disappears without a trace after a brief pause. 

The research institute mentioned that great blue herons eat nearly anything within striking distance including fish, amphibians, reptiles, small mammals, insects, and other birds.

