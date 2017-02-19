Savage! Watch as heron casually swallows baby alligator

Photographer Scott Martin has captured video of a great blue heron with one of its more unusual victims in Florida.

The video posted on the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute's Facebook page on Thursday shows the heron casually swallowing a young American alligator.

"The great blue heron 'played' with the little gator for at least twenty minutes before killing and swallowing it," said Mr Martin.

The young alligator appears too large for the bird to swallow at first, but disappears without a trace after a brief pause.