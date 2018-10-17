 

Saudi crown prince says writer killing 'heinous'

Associated Press
World

Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince has called the killing of Jamal Khashoggi a "heinous crime that cannot be justified."

Turkish police say they now have more evidence that Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate.
Source: 1 NEWS

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately said that the killing of the Washington Post columnist will not "drive a wedge" between the kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

His comments on Wednesday (local time) came at the Future Investment Initiative. This year's summit, however, has been overshadowed by the killing Oct. 2 of Khashoggi.

Turkish officials say a 15-man Saudi team killed the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A member of Prince Mohammed's entourage was allegedly at the consulate at the time.

International business leaders have pulled out from attending the summit over the killing.

World
