Saudi Arabia World Cup team's plane catches fire on their way to their match

The plane carrying the Saudi Arabia World Cup team reportedly caught fire as they came in to land Rostov for their match against Uruguay.
An unnamed passenger took footage out the window of Russian Airlines Airbus jet, with flames clearly seen coming out from the wing.
The plane landed safely and the plane is being repaired.
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation issued a statement after the incident saying everyone was safely on the ground.
"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely," they wrote.
