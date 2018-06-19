 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Saudi Arabia World Cup team's plane catches fire on their way to their match

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The plane carrying the Saudi Arabia World Cup team reportedly caught fire as they came in to land Rostov for their match against Uruguay.

The plane landed safely despite the fire, which was filmed by an unnamed passenger.
Source: @ahdaafme/Twitter

An unnamed passenger took footage out the window of Russian Airlines Airbus jet, with flames clearly seen coming out from the wing.

The plane landed safely and the plane is being repaired.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation issued a statement after the incident saying everyone was safely on the ground.

"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely," they wrote.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:30
1
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Kaikoura woman spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

04:54
2
The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHB’s to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

'We can't fix everything up after six months' – Winston Peters asks for patience in nurses' pay dispute

00:44
3
The soon-to-be acting PM gave his opinion on youth no longer being forced to vacate seats on Wellington buses.

Watch: Winston Peters suggests youth should 'get off their big half-acre' on buses for seniors


00:34
4
The twister reportedly hit a property in the Waikato town yesterday as strong winds battered the area.

Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

00:08
5
The plane landed safely despite the fire, which was filmed by an unnamed passenger.

Saudi Arabia World Cup team's plane catches fire on their way to their match

00:15
The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win

The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

00:34
The twister reportedly hit a property in the Waikato town yesterday as strong winds battered the area.

Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

Locals reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud yesterday afternoon as a storm front passed across the Waikato town.

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 