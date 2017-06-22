 

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman changes kingdom’s line of succession by making his son heir to throne

The appointment of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has polarised opinion.
Source: BBC

00:08
The Kaeo webcam captures the river flooding over the road as Northland gets hit by heavy rainfall.

Video: Timelapse shows Northland's swollen Kaeo River flooding highway


00:28
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Video: Team NZ hit the water in Bermuda for training, with Oracle keeping a close eye on the Kiwi syndicate

06:26
The former All Blacks skipper says Steve Hansen has named a strong New Zealand team to face the Lions in Auckland on Saturday.

Rieko Ioane is 'phenomenal really!' Sean Fitzpatrick raves about rookie who's been named to start for All Blacks against Lions

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

00:21
The 25-year-old daredevil nicknamed “The Rubber Kid” pulled off the stunt in his backyard in Palmerston North.

Video: Kiwi FMX rider Levi Sherwood becomes first New Zealander to land double back flip

00:44
The PM couldn't remember talking with Mr Barclay about his staff dispute Tuesday, now he remembers specifically what he said to him.


00:30
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

Players lock heads as heated scuffle breaks out between All Whites and Mexico in dying stages of Confederations Cup clash

00:29
New Zealand's skipper wasn't going to waste this golden chance to score in Sochi.

All Whites captain Chris Wood scores classy goal as New Zealand are beaten 2-1 by Mexico at Confederations Cup

03:58
Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

Inspiring Ruatoria locals doing the hard yards themselves to turn their struggling town around

01:52

'We love it' – new expressway helping Kapiti Coast boom

Schools are packed and businesses are thriving since the new road opened north of Wellington.



 
