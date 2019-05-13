Saudi Arabia claims two oil tankers bound for US damaged in 'sabotage attacks'

Saudi Arabia's energy minister says two Saudi oil tankers were targeted in a "sabotage attack" off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and sustained "significant damage."

Khalid Al-Falih made the comments in a statement carried early today by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

He said the two tankers were targeted off the coast of Fujairah.

He said one tanker was en route to the kingdom to be loaded with Saudi crude oil to send to the United States.

He did not identify the tankers.

He said: "Fortunately, the attack didn't lead to any casualties or oil spill; however, it caused significant damage to the structures of the two vessels."