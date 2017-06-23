 

Saudi Arabia allows girls in public school access to physical education

Saudi Arabia said today that it will grant girls in public schools access to physical education, a decision that comes after years of calls by women across the kingdom demanding greater rights and access to sports.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, left, talks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince.

The Education Ministry said it will introduce the physical education classes "gradually" and "in accordance with (Islamic) Shariah regulations."

At least one Saudi activist took to Twitter questioning whether this implied that girls will be required to seek the permission of their male guardians, such as a father, before they can play sports. It was also unclear if the classes would be extracurricular or mandatory.

The decision to allow girls to play sports in public schools is significant in Saudi Arabia because women taking part in exercise is still seen as a taboo.

Some of the kingdom's ultraconservatives shun the concept of women's exercise as "immodest" and say it blurs gender lines.

It was only four years ago that the kingdom formally approved sports for girls in private schools.

Women first participated in Saudi Arabia's Olympic team during the 2012 London games.

Despite incremental openings for Saudi women, tight restrictions remain in place.

Women are banned from driving and must seek the permission of a male guardian to travel abroad or obtain a passport.

Restrictive male guardianship rules give men, usually the father or husband, huge sway over a woman's life in Saudi Arabia.

