TODAY |

Satellite measurements show significant jump in carbon monoxide over the Amazon

Associated Press
More From
World
Environment
Central and South America

New satellite images show an increase in air pollution in the Brazilian Amazon while fires burned in the region last month.

The European Space Agency today published maps that show more carbon monoxide and other pollutants in August than in the previous month, when there were fewer fires.

The agency says fires are releasing carbon dioxide once stored in the Amazon forests back into the atmosphere, potentially having an impact on the global climate.

Burning continues despite a 60-day ban on land-clearing fires in the Amazon that was announced by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil's National Institute for Space Research says the number of fires in all of Brazil has surpassed 100,000 so far this year, up 45 per cent compared to the same period in 2018.

Satellite measurements showing carbon monoxide levels over the Amazon rainforest, comparing the second half of July, 2019, with the first half of August. Source: European Space Agency
More From
World
Environment
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
2
Customer turns to Fair Go after his bank dumps him without explanation
3
Flooding turns Coromandel Peninsula resident's home into 'lakeside property'
4
Auckland boy left in tears by opponent's father tells fired-up parents on the sideline: 'Quiet down a bit'
5
Flooding on Coromandel Peninsula forces road closures, people to flee house
MORE FROM
World
MORE

British Airways grounds nearly all of its 850 daily flights due to pilots' strike
01:51

Leaders in smart innovation gather in Christchurch to showcase technology
02:00

With All Blacks en route to Japan, Typhoon Faxai wreaks havoc - killing one and injuring dozens
02:28

Can the Taliban be trusted? The key question behind Trump's cancelled meeting