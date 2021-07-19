TODAY |

Satellite images show parts of Germany before and after devastating floods

Source:  Associated Press

Satellite images taken today showed the devastation caused by flooding in Germany after Western Europe was battered by heavy rain.

The images show the damage in the Ahrweiler area which includes the village of Schuld. Source: Associated Press

The images show the damage in the Ahrweiler area which includes the village of Schuld.

Schuld, a village on a tight curve of the Ahr River in western Germany, saw many buildings damaged or destroyed by rapidly rising floodwaters.

Although the mayor of Schuld said no one was killed or injured there, many other places weren't so lucky.

'Surreal' - Merkel tours devastated village after deadly flooding in Germany

The death toll in the Ahrweiler area stood at 112 and authorities said people were still missing and they feared the toll may still rise.

Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to tackle climate change undeniable.

