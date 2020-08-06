TODAY |

Satellite before-and-after images show devastation of Beirut port blast

Source:  Associated Press

Satellite before-and-after images released today showed buildings in Beirut's port areas reduced to rubble a day after a massive explosion ripped across the capital.

More than 100 people were killed and buildings were reduced to rubble in yesterday's explosion. Source: Associated Press

Investigators began searching through the wreckage of Beirut’s port today for clues to the cause of the blast, and the government ordered port officials put under house arrest amid speculation that negligence was to blame.

The investigation is focusing on how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, came to be stored at the facility for six years, and why nothing was done about it.

International aid flights began to arrive as Lebanon’s leaders struggled to deal with the shocking aftermath of yesterday's blast, crippled by an economic crisis and facing a public that blames chronic mismanagement and corruption among the ruling elite for the disaster.

The explosion at the port killed at least 135 people and wounded about 5,000, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said.

Hospitals were overwhelmed - one that was damaged in the blast had to evacuate all its patients to a nearby field for treatment.

Buildings were damaged for miles around the city, and Beirut’s governor said today that hundreds of thousands might not be able to return to their homes for two or three months.

It was the worst, most destructive single explosion to strike Lebanon in a history filled with destruction, in a 1975-1990 civil war, conflicts with Israel and periodic terror attacks.

