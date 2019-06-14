TODAY |

Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Television
Media

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, long an ardent defender of President Donald Trump, is joining the broadcast organisation long favoured by the first viewer.

Fox News says Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarrelling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is "beyond proud" to join Fox.

She will make her debut on "Fox & Friends" on 6th September.

The US President says he hopes his long-serving staffer will stay in politics.
President Trump and Sarah Sanders. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
Television
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
2
Conservationists say the government’s encouraging deforestation for farming.
As Amazon rainforest burns, some pictures circulating online are not from current blazes
3
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
4
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:14
The device is able to take pictures of living organisms in unprecedented detail.

Researchers develop new microscope that can see previously invisible organisms in unprecedented detail
People pay their penitence and pray in front of the Western Wall in Jersusalem, Israel.

UN chief urges world to stamp out religious persecution
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Washington. Mindful of his lingering gap with women voters, President Trumpâs re-election campaign has female surrogates fanning out across the country in an effort to identify supporters who can help change minds. Theyâll be leading volunteer training sessions in 13 battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio. Itâs a recognition of the presidentâs persistent deficit with women that could be made worse by an economic slowdown. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Female Trump backers try to sell his message
General view, OCTOBER 9, 2015 : Mitsui Fudosan a Japanese property developer and Gold Partner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games holds a special event in Nihonbashi, downtown Tokyo, Japan on October 9, 2015. (Photo by Sho Tamura/AFLO SPORT)

Olympic organisers offering packages that include luxury seating, fine dining and celebrity guests - for $94k