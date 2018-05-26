 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Sarah Palin's son to go through Alaska's therapeutic court system over alleged assault on his father

share

Source:

Associated Press

The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin will go through Alaska's therapeutic court system in a criminal case accusing him of assaulting his father last year at the family home.

Track Palin, the eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, is seeking to bar the media from covering court proceedings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year.

Source: Associated Press

State District Judge David Wallace today approved Track Palin's request to formally transfer his case to Veterans Court, which gives eligible veterans the option of enrolling in mental health treatment programmes instead of a traditional sentence.

The judge also barred the media from using cameras or other recording devices during that proceeding after Track Palin's attorney filed a motion seeking to prohibit or limit media access. Wallace said he will formally rule on the matter later.

The motion to limit media access was filed Friday by Track Palin's attorney, Patrick Bergt, in an effort to ensure the case does not become a distraction to other veterans in the system.

Track Palin, 29, attended the short proceeding.

Veterans Court programme rules say veterans opt in by agreeing to plead guilty or not guilty to at least one charge.

Bergt declined to say if his client is making such a plea to get into the programme, adding he can't comment on specifics of the case.

Track Palin was arrested in December after his mother told authorities her son was on some kind of medication and "freaking out." According to a police affidavit, Track's father Todd Palin was bleeding from head cuts. He told police the dispute began when his son called to pick up his truck from the Palins' home in Wasilla.

The affidavit states Todd Palin said he told Track Palin not to come to the house but that his son said he would come anyway to beat him up. Todd Palin told police he got his pistol "to protect his family."

Track Palin told police he broke a window, disarmed his father and put him on the ground.

A Wasilla police officer wrote in the affidavit that Todd and Sarah Palin had left the home when police arrived and that she was visibly upset.

Track Palin called officers peasants and yelled at them, and "moved around in a strange manner" before being arrested without incident, the affidavit says.

He told police he "consumed a few beers earlier," according to the document.

In January, Track Palin pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary charge in the incident. He also faces misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal mischief.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:55
1
Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Most read story: Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

01:41
2
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

3
The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Canterbury shopper vents at supermarket overcharging after avocado advertised at $2.99 costs $6

01:57
4
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

00:18
5
After winning two Rugby World Cups, Nonu has been playing in France.

'I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family' - All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu puts playing career on hold

Overhaul of New Zealand's water system in the pipeline

Speaking to the Water Summit in Wellington today, local government minister Nanaia Mahuta said a "step change" was needed.

NZ psychologists 'very cold, robotic' toward Maori says Waikato pyschologist

Michelle Levy has taken her concerns to the Waitangi Tribunal.

00:28
Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about a former aide to Barack Obama.

New York Times: Roseanne Barr self destructs with racist tweet

The sudden cancellation of a hit show — it had the highest ratings of a new TV series in years — because of off-screen controversy was almost without precedent.

01:50
Archaeologists, however, are being hampered by souvenir hunters, and the Defence Force has concerns too.

Watch: 'It's very rare' – suspected 19th century shipwreck exposed on Auckland's rugged Muriwai Beach

Made of kauri and pohutukawa, archaeologists say it's likely to be a 19th century schooner that traded on the North Island's west coast.


01:47
The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

Daniel has also been mistaken for former TVNZ weather presenter turned politician Tamati Coffey.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 