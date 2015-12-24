 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Santa's trip around the world: What's in store with the global Christmas weather report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Santa has a big trip ahead of him tonight, 1 NEWS weather reporter Dan Corbett takes a look at what weather conditions the jolly red man will be in for.

1 NEWS' weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update for your Christmas outings.
Source: 1 NEWS

It will still be a bit of a mixed bag for us here at home, said Dan, "Some good, some bad, some beach weather and some rain for New Zealand".  

In Australia, there will be some showers in the east for Sydney but by the time Santa reaches Perth, he'll be needing a few less layers.

In Asia, things are a bit cooler but fine skies in Shanghai, while Hong Kong has similar weather to New Zealand.

While activities wind down in the final lead up to Christmas, there's one place that's busier than ever.

Source: 1 NEWS

However, Father Christmas will encounter the cyclone sitting just to the north of Vietnam.

Europe, according to Dan will be rather "quiet".

London will be sitting on a cool 11 degrees, but Santa will need the jacket back on when he visits North America, with New York enjoying a Christmas at only 3 degrees.

He will see snow in Vancouver with 1 degree temperatures and all the way west to Los Angeles, then heading south it will be fine in Miami with 25 degrees.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nation's prisoners set to enjoy simple Christmas lunch - costing $6 per inmate

2

Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

3
Police car generic.

Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

5
Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Sunshine forecast for much of the country on Christmas Day, but there is a chance of rain

Find out the weather forecast for the big day tomorrow.


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

Area Commander Dave Berry says two houses have been completely destroyed, as well as "numerous" sheds.

00:18
Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 