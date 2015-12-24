Santa's trip around the world: What's in store with the global Christmas weather report

Santa has a big trip ahead of him tonight, 1 NEWS weather reporter Dan Corbett takes a look at what weather conditions the jolly red man will be in for.

It will still be a bit of a mixed bag for us here at home, said Dan, "Some good, some bad, some beach weather and some rain for New Zealand".

In Australia, there will be some showers in the east for Sydney but by the time Santa reaches Perth, he'll be needing a few less layers.

In Asia, things are a bit cooler but fine skies in Shanghai, while Hong Kong has similar weather to New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

However, Father Christmas will encounter the cyclone sitting just to the north of Vietnam.

Europe, according to Dan will be rather "quiet".

London will be sitting on a cool 11 degrees, but Santa will need the jacket back on when he visits North America, with New York enjoying a Christmas at only 3 degrees.