Santa's journey being be tracked for the first time by astronauts

Santa's Christmas Eve journey around the world will be tracked for the first time by astronauts orbiting in the International Space Station.

The ISS crew is teaming up with NORAD (North American Aerospace Defence Command) to follow Santa and his reindeer as he speeds around the globe.

US Army Astronaut Colonel Andrew Morgan said he has already spotted Santa flying over India and "bearing south towards Sri Lanka."

This is thought to be the first time the ISS crew has worked directly with NORAD to confirm Santa's location reports.

The ISS travels at more than 27,360 miles per hour, and is located approximately 402km above Earth, which gives them a great vantage point to spot Santa on his annual journey around the world.

NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1955 when a young child accidentally dialled the misprinted phone number from a department store advertisement in the local newspaper, believing she was calling Santa.

The number rang into the Continental Air Defence Command Operations Centre and Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup was quick to realise the mistake and assured the child he was Santa.

Thus a tradition was born that rolled over to NORAD when it was formed in 1958.