Santa Claus goes virtual as Covid-19 scuppers in-person meetings in many places

Santa's having to do a little bit of upskilling this year in order to keep the Christmas spirit alive during the global pandemic.
In some parts of the world, Covid-19 restrictions mean meeting him in person won't be possible.
However, a London company has found a way around it.
The Santa HQ app allows a virtual meeting with Father Christmas all the way from the North Pole, along with daily Christmas experiences.
But Santa and his helpers needed a bit of extra training in the technology that kids are now accustomed to using.
"Children spend a long time looking at iPads and talking to their friends through their smartphones," Santa trainer James Lovell says.
"So actually for a child, meeting Father Christmas on the screen is quite a natural and normal thing."
The whole experience will cost families around $60.