Santa Claus goes virtual as Covid-19 scuppers in-person meetings in many places

Source:  1 NEWS

Santa's having to do a little bit of upskilling this year in order to keep the Christmas spirit alive during the global pandemic.

In many parts of the world, pandemic restrictions mean meeting him in person won’t be possible. Source: 1 NEWS

In some parts of the world, Covid-19 restrictions mean meeting him in person won't be possible.

However, a London company has found a way around it.

The Santa HQ app allows a virtual meeting with Father Christmas all the way from the North Pole, along with daily Christmas experiences. 

But Santa and his helpers needed a bit of extra training in the technology that kids are now accustomed to using.

"Children spend a long time looking at iPads and talking to their friends through their smartphones," Santa trainer James Lovell says.

"So actually for a child, meeting Father Christmas on the screen is quite a natural and normal thing."

The whole experience will cost families around $60.

