Santa Claus finishes Christmas preparations in the North Pole before setting off around the world

Associated Press

Santa Claus has completed his final preparations in snow-covered Finnish Lapland before setting out on his annual, globe-trotting Christmas trip.

Before departing on his annual Christmas trip Santa Claus shared a festive message with the world.
Santa Claus' Main Post Office receives around half a million letters and wish lists every year.

As Christmas approaches, it can receive up to 32,000 letters a day.

This year, most of the festive mail arrived from China, Poland, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Tourist destination Santa Claus Village is perched on the edge of the Arctic Circle, around 8 kilometres north of Rovaniemi in northern Finland.

According to Rovaniemi's tourism and marketing company, over 300,000 people visit the village every year to meet Santa, play in the snow and get in the festive spirit.

Before departing on his sleigh, Santa shared his festive message to people around the world.

"Do everyone else the same things that you would like them to do to you and I am sure that the world will be a much, much better place," he said.

