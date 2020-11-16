Sandy Hook school shooting was worst day of presidency - Barack Obama

President Barack Obama said the Sandy Hook school shootings was the worst day of his presidency.

Obama made the comment in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for an episode of The Oprah Conversation premiering November 18 NZT NZT) on Apple +. It will be available to watch for free, without an Apple + subscription, through December 2.

Obama said gun violence has "become such a cultural hot button issue" and he was "disgusted and appalled" and the "angriest" when congress failed to do anything in the aftermath.

The Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut occurred December 15, 2012 when Adam Lanza killed 26 people including 20 children who were six and seven-years-old.