Sanders moving ahead with Democratic presidential campaign despite key losses to Biden

Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. Source: Associated Press

He told reporters in Burlington on Wednesday that he's not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the day before. The Vermont senator's path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Sanders acknowledged “we are losing the debate over electability" to a candidate many Democrats think will have a better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in the fall. But he said he wants to force Biden to confront issues of economic inequality and other issues important to Sanders' supporters.

He said he was planning to do that in the debate scheduled with Biden on Monday.

