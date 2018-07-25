'Sanctioning a murder' - heartbroken family of man killed in parking dispute wants gunman charged

The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground on Wednesday (NZT) demanded that prosecutors file charges against the gunman, despite protections that the state's "stand your ground" law might offer.

The family of Markeis McGlockton issued an appeal through an attorney for the public to put pressure on State Attorney Bernie McCabe to file charges against Michael Drejka, a white man who fatally shot the black father of three last Friday (NZT).

Mr Drejka, 47, had confronted Mr McGlockton's girlfriend about parking in a handicapped space without a permit while she waited in a car outside a convenience store in Clearwater.

After exiting the store and seeing the argument, 28-year-old Mr McGlockton shoved Mr Drejka to the ground, and Mr Drejka pulled out his gun.

Seconds later, Mr Drejka shot Mr McGlockton in the torso, according to surveillance video from the store.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri last week announced he wasn't going to arrest Drejka and said the state attorney's office would make a decision on charges.

The case fell under Florida's controversial "stand your ground" law, which allows people to use force without retreating if they feel threatened, the sheriff said.

For the past 13 years, Florida's "stand your ground" law has eliminated a citizen's duty to retreat before using deadly force in responding to an apparent threat.

A change to the law last year switched the burden of proof from defence attorneys making a case for it to prosecutors having to disprove the self-defence claim.

The often racially-charged law gained national prominence in 2012 after neighbourhood watch captain George Zimmerman fatally shot unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, claiming self-defence.