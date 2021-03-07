TODAY |

San Diego zoo experiments Covid-19 vaccine on nine great apes

Source:  Associated Press

The San Diego Zoo has vaccinated nine great apes for the coronavirus after a troop of gorillas in its Safari Park became infected.

The inoculation follows an outbreak of the virus in the zoo’s gorilla population earlier this year. Source: Nine

Officials say four orangutans and five bonobos received Covid-19 injections in January and February.

Three bonobos and a gorilla also are expected to receive the vaccine, which is experimental.

The vaccinations followed a January outbreak of Covid-19 at the zoo’s Safari Park. Eight western lowland gorillas got the virus, probably by exposure to a zookeeper who tested positive for Covid-19.

The gorillas had symptoms ranging from runny noses to coughing and lethargy. But they are recovering.

