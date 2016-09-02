 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Samsung says batteries caused Note 7 fires, delays new phone

share

Source:

Associated Press

Samsung Electronics says flaws in the design and production of batteries used in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, not its hardware or software, made it prone to catch fire.

Samsung said overnight that it was responsible for not ensuring the design specifications given to its suppliers were failsafe but believed its investigation into the problem would help the entire industry counter overheating risks with lithium batteries.

Ariel Gonzalez’s two week old device caught fire after he was charging it before class.
Source: YouTube, Ariel Gonzalez

Analysts questioned if the world's largest smartphone maker had really gotten to the bottom of the problem.

The South Korean company delayed the launch of its next Galaxy phone —the Galaxy S8, which usually would come in February. It also announced tighter quality controls and more rigorous testing to ensure safety.

During a two-hour press conference livestreamed in English, Chinese and Korean, Samsung said tests of more than 200,000 phones and 30,000 batteries showed different problems with each of the two kinds of batteries used in the Note 7.

Some experts had speculated that the phones' ultra-thin design or water-resistant features could have made them prone to overheat. Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung's mobile division, said the investigation found no such problems.

The Galaxy Note 7 featured one of the biggest battery capacities so far for smartphones at 3,500 mAh, or milliampere hour, which gave it the highest energy density of all Samsung's devices. However, Koh said Samsung and outside inspectors found no evidence that the high energy density alone was to blame.

Phones overheating and exploding

Samsung introduced the Note 7 on August 2 and weeks later recalled the first batch after reports emerged that the phones were overheating and in some cases exploding.

After replacement phones also started catching fire, aviation authorities banned them on flights and the company dropped the product for good. It has estimated the quality control fiasco will cost it $7.3 billion through early this year.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016 file photo, a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 smartphone is displayed at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, that problems with the design and manufacturing of batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones caused them to overheat and burst into fire. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

A Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 smartphone is displayed at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, South Korea.

Source: Associated Press

Having taken heat for failing to fix the problem after the first Note 7 recall in September, Samsung brought in three private inspectors to help. US companies UL and Exponent examined batteries from Samsung's suppliers Samsung SDI and Amperex Technology Ltd., or ATL. The German company TUV Rheinland analyzed the Note 7 supply chain as part of the investigation.

Inspectors found damage to the upper corners of batteries made by one manufacturer — likely Samsung SDI — and used in the initial batches of Note 7s.

That, combined with overly thin separators and high energy density, caused the phones to overheat, Samsung said. The cell-pouch design of the battery also did not have enough space to safely accommodate its electrodes — another flaw.

In other batches of batteries from a second manufacturer, presumably China-based ATL, used in replacements for the recalled smartphones the researchers found welding defects and a lack of protective tape in some battery cells.

Samsung's latest findings were not that different from the ones announced after the first Note 7 recall, said Park Chul Wan, a former director of the next generation battery research centre at the state-owned Korea Electronics Technology Institute.

"Samsung said the weaknesses could make the phone prone to catch fire. That I understand but what did trigger fires in such conditions? Did they discuss if there is another cause? No," said Park of the Korea Electronics Technology Institute.

Though Samsung faulted the batteries from its suppliers, it said it would bear all costs from the Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

'Taking responsibility for our failure'

"We are taking responsibility for our failure to ultimately identify and verify the issues arising out of battery design and manufacturing," it said in a statement.

It was unclear to what extent the battery makers were responsible for those problems since Samsung said only that it had provided "targets," such as how thin the batteries should be and what their capacity should be. That may suggest a breakdown both in communication between Samsung and its suppliers and in quality control and testing.

"We suggested that the Note 7 has innovations and a compact design and a 3500 mAh (battery) but we did not know how to make the separators within (the battery) or how many millimetres thick they should be," Koh told reporters.

He said Samsung would use what it learned from its investigations to improve lithium battery safety for the industry.

To avoid further problems, Samsung said it was introducing an 8-point battery safety check with more intense durability tests; a new test on accelerated usage and a charge and discharge test. The tighter safety measures will be implemented in "every element of the company's devices," it said, including overall design and materials used.

Samsung said it also will seek advice on battery safety and innovation from a group of battery experts.

The company has recalled 3.06 million Note 7 phones. About 4 percent, or 120,000 units, of the recalled Galaxy Note 7s have not been returned.

Related

Technology

00:31
Ariel Gonzalez’s two week old device caught fire after he was charging it before class.

Faulty batteries behind Samsung Galaxy Note 7 malfunctions
00:23
It comes a day after Samsung announced that NZ networks will shortly stop supporting the faulty Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Three million Samsung washing machines recalled worldwide after explosion reports
1 NEWS

Samsung Note 7 to be cut off in two weeks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

2
A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island

Third storm in a week to hit south and central New Zealand

00:28
3
President Donald Trump gestures during his meeting with labor leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

00:51
4
Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

5
Damage to an Auckland Transport bus after it hit an awning on Symonds Street.

'It was pretty gnarly' - Double decker bus hits shop awning during Auckland commute

01:57
This skeletal show-stopper is built from more than 250 bits of wood and is part of the biennial sculpture exhibition.

Ambitious sculpture brought to life on Waiheke Island for popular festival

The 16 metre long 'Gateway' is built from 255 pieces of laminated pine.

00:29
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

The hosts won by nine wickets after bowling out the entire Bangladesh line up today for just 173 runs.

01:16
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Good news: 'We finally get a breather from all the crazy weather'

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:48
The Sign of the Kiwi at the junction of Dyers Pass and Summit Road has been closed to the public since the 6.3 magnitude quake.

Landmark Christchurch cafe Sign of the Kiwi re-opens

The cafe, damaged in the 2011 quake, has been lovingly restored to the tune of almost $1m.

06:58
1 NEWS travelled to the quake-hit community to see how the locals are getting on after the life-changing event.

'Christmas will be hard' for Kaikoura locals as slow rebuild looms

As embattled locals pause for Christmas, Luke Appleby finds resilience and optimism in a community looking to the future.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ