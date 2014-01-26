Samsung plans $32 billion spend, with artificial intelligence high on agenda

Samsung Electronics plans to spend $32 billion over the next three years on artificial intelligence, auto components and other future businesses.
The company has mapped out its strategy under the restored leadership of Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong after he was freed from prison.
The announcement today by South Korea's biggest business group was welcome news, coming at a time of deepening unease over slowing growth in Asia's fourth largest economy.
Samsung said it will spend the sum, amounting to 25 trillion won, on hiring artificial intelligence researchers, ensuring it will be a global player in next generation telecoms technology called 5G and deepening its involvement in electronic components for future cars.
Some of the funding will go to Samsung's biopharmaceutical businesses. Samsung has been beefing up its contract drug making operations to help counter a potential decline in its mainstay electronics businesses.
South Korea relies heavily on Samsung and its affiliated companies for investment and jobs, even after a corruption scandal that resulted in Lee's conviction for bribery.
Lee was freed after nearly a year in jail but former President Park Geun-hye and a close associate remain imprisoned for bribery and other charges.
Lee kept a low profile after his release in February but has been emerging in his public role in recent weeks.
The most notable appearance was in India, where Lee met with President Moon Jae-in and Samsung announced plans to expand its smartphone production there.
Samsung also said today that it plans to create 20,000 more jobs over the next three years, on top of a previously announced 20,000 new jobs.