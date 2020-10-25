TODAY |

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-Hee dies, aged 78

Source:  Associated Press

Samsung says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died.

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-Hee. Source: Getty

A Samsung statement says Lee died today with his family members, including his son and de facto company chief Lee Jae-yong, by his side.

Lee Kun-Hee had been hospitalised for years and the younger Lee has been in charge of company affairs.

It says “all of us at Samsung will cherish his memory and are grateful for the journey we shared with him.”

From a local business, Lee Kun-Hee had transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse.

World
Technology
Asia
