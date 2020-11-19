Samoa's PM calls for 'calm' after country's first Covid-19 case

Samoan Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sailele Malielegaoi is calling for the country to "remain calm" and "not to lose faith" after the island nation last night recorded its first case of Covid-19.

Samoan Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sailele Malielegaoi. Source: Samoa Government

A sailor who had flown from Auckland to Samoa on a repatriation flight on Friday, November 13, last night tested positive for coronavirus. A subsequent test this morning came back negative.



All passengers had been tested for Covid-19 prior to boarding.

The sailor has since been transferred to an isolation unit at a local hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was this morning revealed that the man had been travelling with 25 other sailors from Europe, who had then arrived in the country with 274 Samoans on last week's flight, the Samoa Observer reports.

In a Facebook Live address at 8.30am this morning (7.30am NZT), Malielegaoi said the sailor was "immediately isolated" after testing positive for Covid-19 after four days in quarantine.

read more Reports Samoa has its first case of Covid-19

"A second test was conducted at 6am (5am NZT) and it came out negative and these things happen ... At the same time [it is essential] for the country to remain calm," he said.