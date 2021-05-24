Samoa's Parliament must meet in seven days

Samoa’s Supreme Court has ordered Parliament must meet within seven days from today and declared last month’s swearing in of the FAST Party outside the House as unlawful.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to the Constitution, Parliament had to have convened within 45 days after April’s election day, but after the doors were locked on the order of incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, the FAST party swore themselves in outside.

The Supreme Court has instructed the Attorney General to advise everyone they have to comply with the Supreme Law and the Legislative Assembly must meet.