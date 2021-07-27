Samoa's new Prime Minister holds first cabinet meeting

Samoa’s keys to Parliament have been handed over to the country’s new Speaker of the House in a traditional ceremony– a hugely significant move after the doors were locked to prevent the now governing FAST party access on May 24.

Following the lockout the party, which had the majority of seats, then swore itself in outside Parliament.

Last week the Appeal Court ruled the swearing in ceremony was legal and the FAST party are the lawful Government.

The new Government held its first cabinet meeting yesterday and its first priority is to pass an emergency budget to keep the country running.

New Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa says this will give the new administration time to review the financial and economic situation of Samoa before presenting a full budget.

The Speaker and Clerk of Parliament are meeting today to discuss when Parliament will reconvene this week.

Samoa's new Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa holds first cabinet meeting. Source: 1 NEWS