Samoa's head of state calls for second election amid deadlock, but critics say it's 'wrong, unlawful'

Samoa's head of state is calling for a second election to bring an end to a month-long deadlock in parliament.

Since the country's election on April 9, the incumbent Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) and the newcomer FAST Party have been tied at 26 seats each.

However, the FAST Party is rejecting Tuimalealiifano Va'aletoa Sualauvi II’s call for the second general election on May 21.

The party said he doesn’t have the constitutional power to call a new election yet.

"These proposed actions are wrong and unlawful. It also threatens and undermines the rule of law," FAST Party leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa told RNZ.

Mata’afa noted that according to constitutional protocol, the head of state should call parliament by the 45th day after the election. At this point, he would confirm whether a majority Government had been formed, or a deadlock remained.