Samoa's Government lifts measles state of emergency

Source:  1 NEWS

Samoa has today ended its measles state of emergency, following the deadly outbreak which has seen 81 lives claimed and a government shutdown period ordered. 

The death toll has risen to 63 today, December 6.

The country's government announced a state of emergency in November, as the measles epidemic continued to claim young lives and cause widespread devastation. 

This afternoon, at a special meeting, Cabinet unanimously approved the cancellation of the state of emergency. 

In a statement Cabinet said it has now approved a state of recovery for Samoa to commence immediately.

Another child dies amid Samoa measles outbreak, bringing death toll to 81

For recovery, the Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are tasked with the preparations of the Recovery Plan to be tabled for Cabinet’s consideration in two weeks from today.

"Cabinet has also instructed that all works which were centralised and conducted by the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) during the crisis are to be referred to the Health Emergency Operation Center for continuation," the statement read. 

"And finally, the Public Appeal supported by the United Nations will continue with the UN’s Resident Coordinator working together in close collaboration with the Government of Samoa."

Most of the 81 victims since the outbreak began in mid-October have been children under the age of five.

World
Pacific Islands
Health
