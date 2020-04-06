Samoa's first Esports team hoping to crack Oceania Top 50 this year

Samoa's first Esports team is fighting to prove themselves in a nation obsessed by physical sport.

Francis Ah-Wong set up Push Play in Apia after the country got access to high speed internet two years ago, and soon after formed HERO Clan, which specialises in first-person shooter title Call of Duty.

Mr Ah-Wong says his team feels like they are representing Samoa.

"Everything we do we always take Samoa's name with us," he told Tagata Pasifika.

The team trains together for four hours each day, and players in competitive leagues have a chance a netting hundreds of thousands of dollars per year in prize money.

They're hoping to crack the Oceania Top 50 rankings by the end of the year.