TODAY |

Samoa's first Esports team hoping to crack Oceania Top 50 this year

Source:  1 NEWS

Samoa's first Esports team is fighting to prove themselves in a nation obsessed by physical sport.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The team is facing some unique challenges, including the nation’s slow internet speed. Source: Tagata Pasifika

Francis Ah-Wong set up Push Play in Apia after the country got access to high speed internet two years ago, and soon after formed HERO Clan, which specialises in first-person shooter title Call of Duty.

Mr Ah-Wong says his team feels like they are representing Samoa.

"Everything we do we always take Samoa's name with us," he told Tagata Pasifika.

The team trains together for four hours each day, and players in competitive leagues have a chance a netting hundreds of thousands of dollars per year in prize money.

They're hoping to crack the Oceania Top 50 rankings by the end of the year.

Watch the full video above.

World
Pacific Islands
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Number of coronavirus cases in NZ increases by 67
2
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives April 6 Covid-19 pandemic update
3
Coronavirus lockdown has not been extended, Jacinda Ardern assures Kiwis
4
Government lays down lockdown laws, but confusion remains about what you can and can't do
5
Leaving lockdown: Rules clarified so Kiwis can resume normal life 'as soon as possible'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
04:10

The Queen says 'we will overcome' Covid-19 pandemic if we 'remain united', in speech to Commonwealth

Full video: Queen Elizabeth addresses the Commonwealth about coronavirus pandemic
01:51

Trump employs military measures as US continues to struggle against Covid-19
02:00

Sweden under scrutiny for lax measures on battling Covid-19