Samoan youth handed by his parents over shocking brawl at Salelologa Market

A youth from Salelologa village in Samoa has been handed in to police by his parents.

The couple saw their son on a video posted on social media damaging market stalls last week with several other youths.

He is one of the five suspects from Salelologa on the island Savai'i wanted by police in connection to violence with youths from Salelavalu village.

Police said the youth handed in by his parents has been interviewed and will be transfered to police headquarters in Apia.

Two other men from the same village were handed into police yesterday by the village matai council but were found not to be involved in the alleged criminal offending.

Police said the two were interviewed and are being considered as witnesses.

Last week, another two men, aged 36 and 21, from Salelavalu village were charged with causing grievous bodily harm.