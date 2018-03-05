Samoan woman who lost everything in a cyclone 'speechless' after receiving aid to rebuild her home

A Samoan woman who lost her home and a family member when Cyclone Evan slammed into Samoa in 2012, says she is "speechless" after receiving funding from aid partners to help her re-build.

Teresa Fa'avae, was speaking to 1 NEWS today as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in Samoa, announced New Zealand would be giving nearly $10 million in aid to the Pacific island nation.

"Honestly I'm speechless, it's unexpected and I don't know what to say, but as for me it's my home," Ms Fa'avae said.

She's one of 290 families to receive a new home with the help of several aid partners.

At least $3 million of the allocated aid from the NZ Government will go towards helping Samoa recover from last month's Cyclone Gita and future proofing against more cyclones.

Ms Ardern will also be visiting Tonga, Niue and the Cook Islands this week.