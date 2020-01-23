TODAY |

Samoan sailors in quarantine after spending time in China

Source:  1 NEWS

Two Samoan sailors are in qaurantine as a precautionary measure after the pair spent two days in China.

They stopped in transit on their way home to Samoa, a Samoa Government spokesperson said.

They don't have any symptoms but have been quarantined as per the travel restrictions in place in Samoa. They will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

At the airport they were stopped and transported to the quarantine site at Faleolo Hospital. 

The spokesperson didn't say where in China they were in transit.

