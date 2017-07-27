Samoan Quota ballot for NZ residence visas to be drawn today

Source:
The New Zealand Samoan Quota will be drawn by ballot today.
Source: 1 NEWS
Immigration New Zealand (INZ) assistant general manager Jeannie Melville says a record 16,500 registrations were received this year for the Samoan Quota, with only 1,100 places available for Samoan nationals.
Those who are successful in being drawn from the ballot will be contacted directly by INZ about how and by when they are required to complete and lodge their formal residence visa applications.
The Samoan Quota ballot results will be announced on July 6, 2018.
