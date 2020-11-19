Samoan PM says nation's first Covid-19 case continues to return positive and negative results

Samoan Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sailele Malielegaoi says the nation’s first Covid-19 case, a sailor who flew to Apia from Auckland, continues to return positive and negative results.

Samoan Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sailele Malielegaoi. Source: Samoa Government

A sailor who had flown to Samoa on a repatriation flight on Friday November 13, tested positive for coronavirus last Wednesday.

"The sailor on his left nostril tested positive and on his right one tested negative. Samoa will continue as normal with current restrictions imposed with faith in God,” Malielegaoi said at a press conference this afternoon according to the Samoa Observer.

"We will send blood samples for testing in New Zealand and results will be attained by next week Monday."

Samoa's PM calls for 'calm' after country's first Covid-19 case

The test results from New Zealand were the same as those done by the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa last week, Malielegaoi said.

The sailor was transferred to an isolation unit at a local hospital after returning the negative test last week.