Samoan nurse charged with manslaughter over baby vaccine deaths

Police in Samoa have filed a manslaughter charge against a nurse over the death of two babies last month after they received the MMR vaccine.

The nurse has already been charged with conspiracy to defeat the course of justice and negligence.

RNZ Pacific understands police filed the manslaughter charge last Friday against the nurse who is still in custody.

The nurse will appear in the district court tomorrow but it's likely the matter will be referred to the Supreme Court.

Association offers help to jailed nurse

The head of the Samoa Nurses' Association said she would visit the nurse who faces the charges.

The association's president, Sonialofi Papalii, said it was a really difficult time as the investigations were still ongoing and so much was still unknown.

"We have to seek legal support for her, and support the girl as well," Ms Papalii said.

"[We need] to reassure her psychologically of what has happened, to be patient with what's going on.

"Hopefully God will assist her in all her pain," she said.

Ms Papalii said many nurses had been upset by the situation and the association was trying to reassure them and encouraged them to keep up their work and maintain standards.

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.
Northland principal begs for funding to help kids escape P-related suffering - 'Help now or build bigger prisons'

The head of a Northland school principal association says children in the region are in desperate need of help to escape the suffering of growing up in a methamphetamine-soaked home.

Last night TVNZ1's current affairs programme Sunday aired a confronting story about children growing up around methamphetamine.

New Zealand has some of the most potent methamphetamine in the world and the number of court cases for P now rivals that of cannabis.

Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association president Pat Newman this morning told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme that while Northland is particularly affected by the problem, it's also New Zealand-wide.

"It's not just in one school, its not just in the Far North - it is right throughout New Zealand," Mr Newman, principal of Hora Hora Primary School in Whangarei, said.

"It doesn't just affect low socio-economic groups - it covers all groups ... every school in New Zealand is dealing with this problem or similar problems."

Mr Newman said schools are seeing increasing numbers of "five year olds that are essentially one year olds" due to poor development.

"It's definitely to do with being exposed to methamphetamine in the home," he said.

Mr Newman described growing up in a home around methamphetamine as "hell - absolute hell".

"They don't know whether they're being fed, they don't know if there's going to be anyone home when they go home, they don't know which gang members are going to be in there demanding money, they don't know what their mother had to do to pay," he said.

Schools are under-resourced to deal with the problem, Mr Newman said, with Oranga Tamariki unable to provide enough help.

"We're screaming out and have been for years and no one listens," he said.

"We need expert councillors, we need people working with the families ... we keep getting told 'oh, it's another three years'

"Well these kids don't have three years.

"Either help now or build bigger prisons."

Dialysis for NZ patients 'rationed' as ineligible immigrants treated

New Zealand dialysis patients are having their treatment rationed because of ineligible immigrants turning up for emergency care, according to government documents.

Immigration New Zealand's chief medical officer said at times staff said they have had to reduce dialysis sessions to twice a week and patients "get sick and die quicker" at that level.

Documents obtained by RNZ from Immigration New Zealand include slides from a presentation by its chief medical officer on the costs and demands on the health system, made in a meeting with the Immigration and Protection Tribunal last year.

Slides from the meeting, obtained under the Official Information Act, refer to the world-wide numbers of diagnosed diabetes cases, many of which come from New Zealand's immigrant source countries in Asia and the Pacific. There are also a number of undiagnosed cases.

The slides also looked at the cost of mental illness among immigrants on the health system.

But the comments on dialysis appear to come from health officials.

"When we get ineligible overseas patients turning up we are obliged to treat them urgently but we are often full in which case we will reduce the dialysis our existing patients are having in order to fit everyone in," said one.

"We have had to stop training patients for home dialysis which has meant more hospital beds full up and at times we have had to limit patient dialysis sessions to two per week per patient.

"The minimum acceptable standard is three sessions per week, below that, patients get sick and die quicker.

"But we have had to ration dialysis due to lack of resources to deal with demand.

"So the care our patients receive is impacted when we are working above our capacity."

According to Ministry of Health guidelines, district health board renal services must all offer home dialysis.

The National Renal Advisory Board published guidelines on access to renal replacement therapy which says that home dialysis is most cost effective and provides people with the best quality of life.

In 2016, there were 2750 dialysis patients in New Zealand, but there is no data on how many were overseas' patients.

About 400 people died while on dialysis in New Zealand that year.

It is not clear how many DHBs are affected, and by how much overall, although the three Auckland DHBs receive partial compensation from the Ministry of Health for the cost of treating ineligible patients for all health conditions where the immigrant or tourist has not repaid that debt. Last year that was $5.5 million.

Patients ineligible for publicly funded healthcare include tourists - except for those from the UK and Australia which have reciprocal health agreements with New Zealand.

However, detailed immigration medical assessments before visas are issued are not compulsory for many temporary immigrants.

And ineligible patients do not have to pay for healthcare costs upfront.

The comments on health rationing were made at an annual training session of the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

The tribunal, which can overturn deportation on humanitarian grounds, had until last year commonly been granting immigrants needing dialysis temporary visas on appeal, to allow them to continue their treatment.

But in a decision in June last year, it put future appellants on notice that they should not presume that would continue and said it was preferable that they put their cases to the Immigration Minister.

And since then it has ruled in two cases that immigrants had exceptional humanitarian circumstances but said that was outweighed by the public interest in minimising health costs and upholding the integrity of the immigration system.

The most recent one, in April, ruled that a Fijian man married to a New Zealander but who failed the visa requirements and was going to be deported, can stay for a year so that he can sell land he owns to pay for dialysis or a transplant.

In a statement, INZ said it introduced eMedical in 2014, an immigration health screening system that allowed for greater oversight of applicant health information, better decision-making on applications, and the monitoring of health changes over time.

It said it had a Memorandum of Understanding with several district health boards, which allowed DHBs to confirm the eligibility of patients for treatment, and had been working with DHBs to improve understanding of the criteria for eligibility, and how they were applied.

Dialysis (file picture).
