Samoan family whose baby died a week ago amid measles epidemic fight to get his body back

A Samoan family whose baby died a week ago from measles are battling to get their son back for burial and have been forbidden from visiting him at the morgue.

The death toll in Samoa is now at 71, and while new measles cases are dropping, there are still twenty children fighting for their lives in intensive care.

The Iosefa family have already prepared a grave for their two-year-old son, Siliva, who died at home with the same measles virus his three siblings have recovered from.

Siliva’s parents took his body to hospital but have been told they can’t take him home because he needs a post mortem examination.

Iosefa Iupeli, his father, says all they want is his body to be released for burial.

“That will lessen the sadness in our family,” said Mr Iosefa.

It's believed there are multiple families in this situation as 1 NEWS has been told Siliva is one of eight measles cases at the morgue, earmarked for a post mortem which could take weeks.

The Iosefas were going daily to the morgue to visit him but were told last night by authorities that they are not allowed back in.

Siliva's parents travel to the police station every morning to try and get their baby back.

Today, they waited outside government building in Samoa, with hopes to get an appointment with Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi.