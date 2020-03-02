Samoan family rebuilding their lives after losing three young children in measles epidemic

A Samoan family who lost three young children to the measles epidemic late last year are trying to rebuild their lives, although nothing will ease the pain they are experiencing.

Eighty-three people lost their lives in the epidemic, with many more infected, with families now left to recover from the devastation with help from the likes of the Samoa Victim Support Group.

One of those trying to rebuild their lives is Fa’aoso Tuivale, who lost her three-year-old son, followed, tragically, by 18-month-old twins.

Fa’aoso, her husband and their remaining children are doing to their best to look to the future, with donations helping them build a new home.

“They are donations through our deceased children, so this is in honour of them,” she told Tagata Pasifika.

“It’s not our will. However painful and hard it may be, we can’t get them back.

“All we can do is pray to God to help us with this pain that has overshadowed our family.”

Siliniu Lina Chang, president of SVSG, said many families were unprepared for the financial toll the crisis would take.

The organisation's outreach programme was meant to last three weeks, but is now nearly at the three-month mark.

Seioga Setiu lost one child to the measles.

His two-year-old son survived, but has ongoing health complications that require a financial commitment.

“We really need money for milk because he throws up very easily eating other foods,” Seioga told Tagata Pasifika.

“The other thing is transport, taxi costs $25 to the hospital and another $25 back home, and we can’t take a sick child on the bus because of exposure to the wind.”