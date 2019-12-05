Samoan anti-vaxx activist faces court today, with measles death toll at 68

A Samoan anti-vaccination activist, Edwin Tamasese, is scheduled to appear in the Supreme Court today.

He faces a charge of violating the Crimes Act which forbids inciting hostility against the Government of Samoa in circumstances where a risk of lawlessness, violence, or disorder is present.

Tamasese was arrested in Savaii on Thursday and brought to Upolu where he was denied bail for risk of reoffending.

The allegation is that he posted on social media against the mass vaccination drive.

Mr Tamasese has extensive links with members of the global anti-vaccination movement, including those in Australia and New Zealand.