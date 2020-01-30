TODAY |

Samoa tightens entry terms over new virus strain

Source: 

Samoa is tightening access further by banning the entry of recovered Covid-19 travellers for six months after their infection.

Upolu Island, in Western Samoa. Source: istock.com

To be able to travel, they must pass three tests seven days apart.

In addition, they must take another Covid-19 test five days before their departure.

The new measures come just days after Samoa banned all travellers from Britain and South Africa because of the emergence of the new B.1.1.7 strain.

Samoa has further banned travellers transiting through 13 countries, including Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Canada.

Pre-departure testing has to be done three and five days before travel to Samoa, with the rules also applying to flight and sea crews.

The Ministry of Health, which signs off the travel requirements, also reserves the right to increase quarantine from 14 to 21 days.

Nearly 300 stranded Samoan sailors are expected to travel home on a special repatriation flight on 22 January.

Their fate is unclear as some of the sailors had been reported to have contracted Covid-19 while stranded in Europe.

Samoa is among the few countries to remain free of Covid-19.

rnz.co.nz

