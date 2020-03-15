TODAY |

Samoa strengthens border requirements in bid to keep country free of coronavirus

Samoa has strengthened border requirements in a bid to keep the country free of coronavirus.

All passengers arriving in Samoa must have undergone a medical examination in the three days prior to their arrival, the Samoa Tourism Authority said in a statement.

Those arriving from or transiting through 33 countries must provide proof of test results for coronavirus done within five days and have spent at least 14 days self-quarantine at country of last port.

The 33 countries are China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Kuwait, Taiwan, Germany, Spain, France, Bahrain, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Malaysia, Denmark, Czech rep, Greece, Iceland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Compulsory screening of all arriving passengers and crew to Samoa is in effect at all ports of entry ALL are required to comply and produce additional documents when asked, the Samoa Tourism Authority said in a statement.

Cruise Ships and chartered flights are barred from Samoa, until further notice.

