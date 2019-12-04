TODAY |

Samoa shuts down as mass measles vaccination effort gets underway

Source:  1 NEWS

An international contingent of medical workers have started carrying a mass measles vaccination programme today in Samoa amid the deadly measles epidemic.

Families are placing red flags outside their homes awaiting the teams to arrive with the vaccinations. Source: 1 NEWS

All roads, businesses and most government departments are closed in Samoa today as the vaccination campaign goes up a notch.

The mass vaccination programme is an effort to control the catastrophic measles epidemic that has gripped the small Pacific island nation.

Volunteers gather to be deployed to a district to vaccinate locals. Source: 1 NEWS

The epidemic's dead toll stands at 60, with most of the victims children. Thousands more are infected with the disease.

Unprecedented public health measures will be put in place in the Pacific island nation. Source: 1 NEWS

With public and private services closed and driving on the roads prohibited today and tomorrow it is hoped as many people as possible can be vaccinated.

Red flags outside homes indicate to medical volunteers that the residents inside have not received the MMR vaccine.


