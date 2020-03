Samoa has been shaken by a strong earthquake this morning.

Seismograph recording the seismic activity of an earthquake (file picture). Source: istock.com

The magnitude 5.8 quake stuck south of the Pacific Island nation in the Tongan Trench at 5.06am NZT.

1 NEWS spoke to a New Zealand couple living in Apia who said the quake woke them up and they could hear it rumbling.

They said there was long and strong shaking for more than one minute.