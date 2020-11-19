TODAY |

Samoa reports second suspected Covid-19 case after repatriation flight from NZ

Samoa has reported its second suspected Covid-19 case, a 70-year-old traveller from Auckland.

The Samoa Observer reported the Samoan Director-General of Health Leausa Dr Take Naseri confirmed the news this morning.

He said the case came on the same repatriation flight to Apia as the country’s first suspected case reported last week, who returned positive and negative results.

"He has not shown any symptoms of Covid," he said.

He said the man and his wife would be isolated at the Motootua Hospital. His wife has tested negative for Covid-19. 

The 70-year-old came to Apia via Melbourne and tested negative upon arrival. 

A follow-up test of the man has returned a positive result. 

The first reported case in Samoa was a sailor who had flown from Auckland to Samoa on a repatriation flight on Friday, November 13.

