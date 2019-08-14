TODAY |

Samoa police investigating alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister

Samoa police have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

The Samoa Observer reported that Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil confirmed his office is carrying out the investigation, but he declined to comment further.

The newspaper reported that two people have been detained by police for questioning in connection to the ongoing investigation.

The Lauli'i village council is helping police with their investigations, as it is alleged that a man who is under investigation is married to a woman from the village and that they both live there.

The village mayor, Fa'alogo Sasauli Moli, said the village council met on Monday to discuss the matter.

The mayor confirmed the council is cooperating with the police investigation and he is concerned that it is bringing the village into disrepute.

rnz.co.nz

Samoa PM and Police Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegoai. Source: RNZ Pacific / Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia
