TODAY |

Samoa pastor jailed for sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

Source: 

A former Samoa Methodist church minister has been jailed for four years and ten months for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

RNZ Pacific / Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia.

Togia Tuliau pleaded guilty last year to eight charges of sexual connection and one charge of indecent assault.

The victim, a member of Tuliau's church, was abused by him several times last year while she was staying at the pastor's house.

The presiding judge, Mata Keli Tuatagaloa, said Tuliau neglected his duty of care to her and abused his respected position as a church pastor.

World
Pacific Islands
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:31
Mother burnt in Brisbane car fire dies after husband and three children perish
2
Eerie Starlink satellite string passing over New Zealand tonight
3
Samoa pastor jailed for sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl
4
‘Absolutely hopeless’ - Man leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine slams Ministry of Health
5
Stephen Kearney reveals plan to transform Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from metres machine to try-scoring monster
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:04

Queen bans Harry and Meghan from using Sussex Royal brand - report

Australian man superglues his hands to table in court

Busker dressed in pencil costume attacked in Adelaide with his own ukelele
05:55

Pacific Update: Stormy weather batters Polynesia, boxing legend Jimmy Thunder dies after brain surgery