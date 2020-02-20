Samoa pastor jailed for sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

A former Samoa Methodist church minister has been jailed for four years and ten months for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
RNZ Pacific / Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia.
Togia Tuliau pleaded guilty last year to eight charges of sexual connection and one charge of indecent assault.
The victim, a member of Tuliau's church, was abused by him several times last year while she was staying at the pastor's house.
The presiding judge, Mata Keli Tuatagaloa, said Tuliau neglected his duty of care to her and abused his respected position as a church pastor.