Samoa pastor jailed for sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

A former Samoa Methodist church minister has been jailed for four years and ten months for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

RNZ Pacific / Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia.

Togia Tuliau pleaded guilty last year to eight charges of sexual connection and one charge of indecent assault.

The victim, a member of Tuliau's church, was abused by him several times last year while she was staying at the pastor's house.