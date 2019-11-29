TODAY |

Samoa measles death toll rises to over 50 with deaths of five more children

Source:  1 NEWS

Five more children have died of measles in Samoa since yesterday, bringing the death toll to over 50.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Helen Petousis-Harris joined TVNZ1’s Breakfast to discuss the epidemic in Samoa, where 39 people have died – mostly children. Source: Breakfast

The outbreak has now killed 53 people, with 48 of them less than four years old.

Just under 200 new cases were recorded in the last day, totalling 3729 since the outbreak began several weeks ago.

Two pregnant women remain in hospital with the disease while 19 children are critically ill, the Samoan government said today.

Mass vaccination alert sent out to mobiles around Samoa as age restriction on vaccinations are lifted

A major nationwide vaccination campaign has immunised 58,150 people across the island nation so far, a significant increase on the 32,743 people vaccinated before the epidemic broke out.

World
Pacific Islands
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dogs of all sizes able to travel on Auckland trains from this Sunday
2
Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles
3
Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to be All Blacks' assistant coach if Ian Foster gets top job
4
Baby's death after fall in Canterbury playground sparks warning from coroner
5
Rural fire station burgled while crew attend job
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles
04:54

More Samoans to get measles vaccinations as immunisation age restrictions lifted
01:02

Woman stands by her claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew as a 17-year-old

00:28

Second London Bridge terrorist attack victim named as Saskia Jones, 23