Samoa measles death toll rises to over 50 with deaths of five more children

Five more children have died of measles in Samoa since yesterday, bringing the death toll to over 50.

The outbreak has now killed 53 people, with 48 of them less than four years old.

Just under 200 new cases were recorded in the last day, totalling 3729 since the outbreak began several weeks ago.

Two pregnant women remain in hospital with the disease while 19 children are critically ill, the Samoan government said today.

Mass vaccination alert sent out to mobiles around Samoa as age restriction on vaccinations are lifted