Samoa measles death toll reaches 70 as two more people die overnight

Seventy people have now died in the measles epidemic gripping Samoa, after two more died overnight.

The vast majority of the deaths have been children, with 61 of those who've died aged less than four years old.

One of those who died overnight was less than four years old, while the other was an adult in their 20s, according to information released today.

The Samoan Government says around 90 percent of eligible people in Samoa have now been vaccinated after a massive nationwide effort.

Of those, 85 per cent are infants and children less than four years old.

This morning 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver described the nation's grief as "next level".