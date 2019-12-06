TODAY |

Samoa measles death toll reaches 70 as two more people die overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

Seventy people have now died in the measles epidemic gripping Samoa, after two more died overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Correspondent Barbara Dreaver found children in need of urgent medical care. Source: 1 NEWS

The vast majority of the deaths have been children, with 61 of those who've died aged less than four years old.

One of those who died overnight was less than four years old, while the other was an adult in their 20s, according to information released today.

MMR vaccine (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Samoan Government says around 90 percent of eligible people in Samoa have now been vaccinated after a massive nationwide effort.

Of those, 85 per cent are infants and children less than four years old.

This morning 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver described the nation's grief as "next level".

"Pretty much every family in Samoa has someone who has died or certainly knows someone who has died, or has an extended family member who has died."

World
Pacific Islands
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:53
'It's part of our faith' - Sikh man turned away from South Auckland community club for wearing a turban
2
Striking bus drivers march through central Auckland calling for better pay and conditions
3
Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial
4
Inland route to open as SH1 at Rangitata, Canterbury remains closed due to flooding
5
Auckland mum chases down man after reportedly catching him performing lewd act in local park
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:51

Otago University dental students give $70,000 worth of free treatments to people with low incomes

Devastating market fire kills at least 43 in Indian capital
01:59

Anxious Samoan community in Auckland rallying to help those affected by measles epidemic

Historical documents show Japanese army asked for one sex slave for every 70 soldiers during WWII