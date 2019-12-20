TODAY |

Samoa measles crisis 'by far the worst' thing TVNZ's Barbara Dreaver has covered in her career

It's been a challenging year for 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver, with the recent measles crisis in Samoa "by far the worst" thing she's covered in her 30-year career.

"It's little children and it's preventable," she told Breakfast this morning while recapping the year.

Dreaver has spent weeks in Samoa covering the crisis, which has killed 77 people so far - the vast majority of whom are children younger than four years old.

With more than a dozen children still in critical condition battling the illness, Dreaver expects the death toll to climb to over 80.

"As a professional you've got to be strong and compassionate and measured, but it is relentless.

"But you never forget that as a reporter, it's a privilege to do what I do, and to tell my people's stories.

"What you can do for them is tell their story in the most beautiful and respectful way. That's how I get through quite difficult times."

But her job isn't always dark.

"There's so much colourful and light in the Pacific... All sorts of things you kind of want to put in the bulletin," Dreaver says.

Her weekly Pacific Update bulletin, which can be viewed at 1 NEWS online, always includes "some funnies from social media" at the end. She shared some of her favourites with the Breakfast crew in the video above. 

