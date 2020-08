A same-sex penguin couple at a Spanish aquarium have become first-time mums after adopting an egg together.

The two gentoo penguins, Electra and Violet, were given the egg to raise by staff and will hatch later this month by staff.

Oceanografic Valencia, where the happy family resides, says it's their first same-sex adoption but it does happen fairly often in captivity and the wild.

The pair will raise their new chick for around two and a half months before it becomes independent.