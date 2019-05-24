TODAY |

Same-sex couples rush to alter as Taiwan becomes first Asian nation to legalise gay marriage

AAP
More From
World
Asia
Social Issues

Hundreds of same-sex couples in Taiwan are rushing to get married on the first day a landmark decision to legalise same-sex marriage takes effect.

One household registration office in Taipei was packed as couples seized the earliest opportunity to tie the knot.

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last week in a legislative vote on a cause that LGBT rights activists on the island have championed for two decades.

A Taipei resident who identified himself only by a nickname said he and his partner feel lucky that they are able to tell everyone that they have gotten married.

Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior said about 300 same-sex couples are expected to register today.

Same-sex couples in Taiwan celebrate being able to get married
Same-sex couples in Taiwan celebrate being able to get married Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth after being raped in Phoenix care facility launch $69 million legal claim
2
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
4
Emergency services attended the crash landing where there was an issue with the plane’s landing gear.
Watch: Nose hits runway as light aircraft crash lands at Hamilton Airport
5
Former chief of staff Gordonjon (GJ) Thompson now counts controversial tech company Huawei as a client.
Jacinda Ardern's links with high-powered lobbyist 'a case of New Zealand being small'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

American who joined Taliban released from US prison after serving 17 years
02:44
The BBC’s David Sillito takes a look back at her life.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea author Judith Kerr dies, aged 95
01:05
The marlin entered an inflatable boat carrying three men, seriously injuring two of them.

Two Aussie fishermen speared by marlin in freak accident which sent fish thrashing into their inflatable boat
Crocodile (file picture).

Man charged after two crocodiles, python and other reptiles seized from Sydney home